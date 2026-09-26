Prince Harry wants to bring his uncle Charles Spencer to a documentary about Princess Diana

Prince Harry has become closer to his uncle Charles Spencer amid reports that the Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan Markle are considering a documentary about the late Princess Diana to mark the 30th anniversary of her death.

Royal journalist Tom Sykes told Page Six that he believes Prince Harry is trying to attract Earl Spencer to the possible production. According to him, the participation of Princess Diana's brother would give additional weight and credibility to the project.

Sykes also connects the relationship between the two with Charles Spencer's new book “Swan Song: Diana, My Sister“, dedicated to his sister. In it, Earl Spencer makes allegations about King Charles III's treatment of Diana during their marriage.

Charles Spencer himself recently stated that Prince Harry is "completely at ease" about the contents of the book. According to Tom Sykes, this could be a sign that the Duke of Sussex is publicly supporting his uncle, although such an agreement has not been confirmed by either party.

The journalist also suggests that a possible documentary would place a strong emphasis on the relationship between Prince Harry and his mother's inheritance. Sykes claims that the production will likely present the Duke of Sussex as someone who continues some of Princess Diana's causes and public legacy.

He also admits to serious financial interest in such a project, but this is his interpretation, not confirmed information from Prince Harry, Meghan Markle or their production company Archewell Productions.

According to The Telegraph, Prince Harry has indeed been approached by Charles Spencer and friends of Princess Diana in connection with a possible film dedicated to the 30th anniversary of her death. A source for the publication claims that Harry is still considering the “most meaningful way” to honor his mother's legacy and is in talks about several potential projects.

Among the options discussed is that the production be realized through Archewell Productions. Due to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's long-standing relationship with Netflix, there is speculation that the streaming platform could distribute the film. However, neither a documentary project nor a deal with Netflix have been officially announced at this time.

Princess Diana died on August 31, 1997, in a car crash in Paris. The former wife of King Charles III was 36 years old. In 2027, it will be three decades since her death, which will once again put her life, her relationship with the British royal family and the legacy left to her sons Prince William and Prince Harry in the public spotlight.

Representatives for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been reached by Page Six for comment on the allegations.