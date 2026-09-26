According to the document, the cremation took place at the Rose Family Funeral Home. The publication claims that Cindy Crawford, 60, and Rande Gerber, 63, will keep their son's ashes at their family home in Malibu, California.

The official cause of Presley Gerber's death has not yet been announced.

The former model died on Sunday at a rehab center in Santa Monica, California. According to American media, a suspected drug overdose is being investigated, but this version has not been confirmed as the official cause of death.

A 911 call transcript, quoted by Page Six, shows that medical teams were dispatched after a report of “cardiac arrest“ and “overdose“. According to the publications, Presley Gerber entered the center that same weekend for treatment of addiction and mental health problems. It is alleged that he was under the influence of an unidentified substance upon arrival.

In recent years, Cindy Crawford's son has openly spoken about his struggles with addiction and mental health. In November, he explained his temporary withdrawal from social media with the need to take care of himself.

A source, presented by Page Six as close to Presley Gerber, claims that in recent weeks he seemed different and “not himself“.

In addition to his parents, Presley also leaves behind his younger sister, model and actress Kaia Gerber. According to family members, the two had an extremely strong relationship and were not only brother and sister, but also best friends.

Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber have not publicly commented on the information about the cremation. After the death of their son, the family requested privacy while they cope with the loss.