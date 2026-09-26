Nikoleta Lozanova and Niki sold the three houses in Bistritsa

The property project of Nikoleta Lozanova and Nikolay Mihaylov in Bistritsa has ended with the sale of all three houses, reports “Weekend“. According to the publication, the properties were sold for a total of 1.6 million euros, but the amount received was not enough to cover all the debts accumulated around the construction. The publication claims that after the transactions, the couple was left with debts of over 1 million euros, some of which were to private creditors from Ruse and Plovdiv.​

The initial idea of ​​Nikoleta Lozanova and Niki Mihaylov was to implement the project in such a way that two of the houses would be sold at a sufficiently high price. The funds from these transactions were to finance the construction, while the third property would remain for the family. However, this plan did not materialize. In the end, all three properties were sold, and the total amount of the transactions amounted to 1.6 million euros.

The media cite businessman Veselin Borisov as the buyer of the properties.

According to the publication, the construction of the complex was financed with four bank loans. Subsequently, funds were also attracted from private creditors. It was the accumulation of debts and interest, according to the publication, that made the sale of the properties all the more necessary.

It is also claimed that the expected interest from wealthy buyers did not materialize. According to the publications, the project was affected and rumors about problems with groundwater and flooding appeared.

Thus, the initial concept was changed. Instead of selling two of the houses to provide the necessary funds and keeping the third for the family, all three properties were eventually sold.

The project of Nikoleta Lozanova and Nikolay Mihaylov also attracted serious public attention through the reality show “The Dream House“, broadcast in May 2025. In it, Gergana Malkodanska and designer Alex Kovachev showed the process of creating the famous couple's home.

Even during the broadcast, publications appeared about the audience's interest in the show, as well as assumptions that it was stopped early due to low ratings and almost no viewership, but Nova TV never confirmed this.

The project at the foot of Vitosha Mountain was initially presented as the future family home of Nikoleta Lozanova and Niki Mihaylov. However, according to the information that has emerged, the plans have changed and the three properties have already been sold.

If the claims about the liabilities are confirmed, the sale of the properties failed to fully cover the financial commitments related to the construction.