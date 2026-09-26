Greek authorities investigate price list of fatal "clinic" where Giorgos Mazonakis died

The investigation into the death of Greek singer Giorgos Mazonakis is entering a new phase, with authorities examining not only the medical practices at the office on “Karneadou“ street in the Athens district of Kolonaki, but also the financial relationships with patients. The focus is on alleged different rates for the same procedures and the list of famous and wealthy clients of the two doctors.

54-year-old Giorgos Mazonakis, one of the most recognizable figures in contemporary Greek pop and secular music, died on September 9, 2026, after collapsing during a plasmapheresis procedure. He was transported to Elpis Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The investigation is ongoing, and the two doctors associated with the office are in pre-trial detention.

17,500 euros in four days

According to information from SKAI, also cited by iefimerida, in four days, Giorgos Mazonakis had to pay a total of 17,500 euros for one hydrotherapy and two plasmapheresis procedures.

Published data indicate that hydrotherapy cost around 1,000 euros for other clients, while for the singer the amount was 1,500 euros. In the case of plasmapheresis, the difference is even greater: the stated price for other patients is 6,000 euros, while Giorgos Mazonakis was asked for 8,000 euros for the procedure. According to the same publications, this amount was presented to him as “very good price“.

The plan called for two plasmapheresis procedures within four days. Thus, the two procedures for a total of 16,000 euros plus the hydrotherapy for 1,500 euros make up the total bill of 17,500 euros. The second plasmapheresis was not performed.

Greek media also reported that Mazonakis was initially reserved about the plasmapheresis offer and was considering going to Switzerland for treatment. The circumstances under which the procedure was recommended to him, as well as the medical justification for its implementation, are now being investigated.

VIP clients are also at the center of the investigation

Investigators are also investigating the office's clientele. According to Greek media, its visitors included popular representatives of show business, television personalities, entrepreneurs, influencers, athletes and people from political circles. However, the presence of a name on the client list does not necessarily mean that the person in question has undergone plasmapheresis.

The financial transactions, the method of payment and whether the required tax documents were issued for the services provided are checked. The published price differences are also part of this check.

A curious detail is that, according to the legal advisor of the Athens Medical Association, the data from the equipment indicates that plasmapheresis is also performed on weekends. Greek media claim that some of the famous clients visited the office in the evenings or on weekends, when their presence was more difficult to notice.

Equipment worth nearly 30,000 euros and questions before the medical association

A separate line of investigation concerns the machine used for the procedures. A document published by in.gr shows an invoice dated June 5, 2026 for 29,509.98 euros for an “Inuspheresis Double Filtration Device“ system, a specialized device for double filtration in plasmapheresis.

Subsequently, the purchase was described by a doctor to the Athens Medical Association as a “spare device“ for an already installed ozone therapy device. It is the discrepancy between this description and the content of the invoice that is among the reasons why the association is planning an additional inspection.

SKAI also reports that during an earlier on-site inspection, no machine capable of performing plasmapheresis was found. The chronology of the inspections and documentation has already been submitted to the competent authorities.

They are also checking what was administered to Mazonakis

The latest revelations are not limited to money. Investigators are awaiting toxicological results, which may provide more information about the substances administered to Giorgos Mazonakis before the plasmapheresis. The sedation medication, the actions taken after his deterioration and the allegations of an antidote administered are being examined.

SKAI also reported on September 25 that an anesthetist trained to operate the equipment had previously worked in the office. According to the media, after she left, the 56-year-old doctor began to operate the machine herself.

In the meantime, the investigator continues to collect statements from the office employees, and a separate prosecutorial investigation must establish whether there are grounds to seek liability in connection with the way in which control over medical practice was exercised.

The published prices and the differences between the tariffs do not in themselves prove a crime. However, they are already part of a much broader investigation, which must establish what procedures were performed in the office, under what medical and technical conditions, with what qualifications and permits, and what exactly happened in the last hours of Giorgos Mazonakis's life.