Ivayla and Bozhidara Bakalovi left "Farm 10" due to a health problem (VIDEO)

An unexpected twist in „Farm 10: Blood is not water“. Twins Ivayla and Bozhidara Bakalovi left the reality show of their own accord just days after winning one of the most contested elimination duels since the beginning of the season.

The reason for the decision is related to Ivayla Bakalova's health condition. According to publications, the model and former „Miss Bulgaria“ was experiencing severe pain after emergency surgery, but initially tried to continue her participation despite the discomfort. Ultimately, the sisters decided to end their stay at the “Farm“.

Their departure comes at a strong moment in the game. Just a few days earlier, Ivayla and Bozhidara Bakalovi faced Maya and Biser Danovi at the Arena. After a series of physical tests, it was the twins' knowledge of Bulgaria that proved decisive and brought them victory.

However, their participation was not without tension. Before the decisive duel between Ivayla and Bozhidara, a serious conflict broke out after Bozhidara felt neglected by her sister's decision. Ivayla tearfully admitted that she had acted incorrectly because she had not consulted her. The two managed to put their differences behind them and subsequently emerged victorious from the Arena.

The twins also had a chance to fight for the management of the farm, but they did not receive enough support from the other farmers. Former football player Svetoslav Barkanichkov and his son Julian were chosen as managers.

Ivayla and Bozhidara Bakalovi left with gratitude for the experience and for the new acquaintances. And their decision caused another twist: in their place at “Farm 10“ it is Maya and Biser Danovi, who the twins eliminated in their last duel, are returning.