Gino Biancalana and doctor Christiana Caneva have split

No money, no love! Gino Biancalana and doctor Christiana Caneva have quietly ended their relationship. The two no longer follow each other on Instagram, and all their joint photos from their profiles have been deleted, writes "Weekend".

Gino is currently at sea, but it is noticeable that Christiana is not present in the photos from his vacation. Instead, he mainly posts photos with their little daughter Danaila.

The doctor's absence from the family photos further fueled speculation that the relationship between the two has ended. The most likely reason for the separation is Gino's lack of money and the fact that he has been working as a truck driver in America for 1-2 years.

He has been away from home for months and the distance has most likely had an impact on their relationship. Cristiana, for her part, continues her professional development in the field of aesthetic medicine. She works in a dermatology clinic and deals with popular procedures such as Botox and dermal fillers. The brunette earns enough money to be able to afford a good standard of living for her and her daughter, but she does not want to support her husband.

The love story of Gino Biancalana and Christiana Caneva does not end for the first time. The two had a previous separation, only six months after their wedding, but they gave each other a second chance for the sake of the child, three years later their paths finally parted.