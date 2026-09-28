Actor and vlogger Stefan Popov – Chefo and his beloved Vanessa are expecting a baby (PHOTOS)

Actor and vlogger Stefan Popov – Chefo and his beloved Vanessa are expecting a baby. The two shared the happy news with their followers on social networks.

„New addition to the team“ – this is how Chefo announced the good news. The two also shared a thematic photo shoot with the publication.

Chefo and Vanessa met while participating in the romantic reality show “Wild and Beautiful“, marica.bg writes.

Vanessa and Chefo continued their relationship outside of the television format.

Even during “Wild and Beautiful“ Chefo admitted that in 10 years he sees himself as a father of three children. And today he and Vanessa are waiting for their most special meeting – with their little baby.