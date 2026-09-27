American actress Demi Moore has revealed how her three daughters from her ex-husband, actor Bruce Willis, have changed her outlook on life and helped her accept herself.

The 63-year-old "Substance" star spoke about Rumer Willis, Scout Willis and Tallulah Willis at the Step Up Annual Inspiration Awards in Los Angeles. Demi Moore participated in a discussion with actress Ali Larter.

"I learned a lot about acceptance from day one. I think the greatest gift they've given me is the foundation of love," the actress said of her daughters.

Demi Moore admitted that her own childhood was far from stable. In her memoir “Inside Out“ the Hollywood star talks about her parents' problems with alcohol and the family's frequent moves.

“My children see me and accept me for who I am. They are our greatest teachers, and sometimes our greatest challenges“, said Moore. Her youngest daughter, Tallulah Willis, was also present at the event.

The relationship between Demi Moore and her three daughters has not always been so close. After the actress's separation from Ashton Kutcher, the family went through a period of estrangement, which Moore later spoke openly about in her autobiography. Over time, the four managed to restore their relationship.

Talulah Willis has also spoken publicly about her mother's strong character.

“I don't think my mother was just raised. "She was forged," Tallulah said in 2019, describing Demi Moore's strength as both impressive and sometimes frightening.

For the actress, motherhood also means knowing when to back off. In a 2024 interview, Demi Moore explained that she strives to allow her now-grown children to make their own decisions.

“My job is just to love my children and give them the space to be who they are. Our instinct is to save them, but that's not always what's best for them,“ Demi Moore said.