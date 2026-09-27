Prince Harry skydived for 102-year-old WWII veteran (VIDEO)

Prince Harry fulfilled an unusual promise and skydived with 102-year-old WWII veteran Ed Marshall. Immediately after the successful landing, the Duke of Sussex called his wife Meghan Markle to assure her that everything went well.

The jump took place in Toronto on Friday and was for charity. The initiative raises funds and draws attention to the Canadian organizations True Patriot Love Foundation and Sunnybrook, which support service members and veterans. Prince Harry also used the event to promote the Invictus Games, which will be held in Birmingham in 2027.

Harry met Ed Marshall last year. Then the veteran tells him that he jumped with a parachute for his 100th birthday. Impressed by the story, the prince promises that on his next visit to Toronto they will jump together.

“I don't like to disappoint people, and you certainly can't disappoint a 102-year-old veteran“, commented Prince Harry to CTV.

A PRINCE BY TITLE A BIG HEARTED HERO BY NATURE.



I love that People’s Prince Harry kept his Promise to the grandson of 102 year-old World War II veteran Ed Marshall, and did a sky dive in Toronto Canada to raise money for military charity charities since at his age he wasn’t… pic.twitter.com/3NvG8oCKd9 — Glow Lee (@GlowanneLee) September 26, 2026

After landing, the 42-year-old Duke of Sussex kissed the ground and then connected with Meghan Markle. The Duchess of Sussex, 45, said she didn't have to be persuaded to accept the idea, but was "really relieved" when she found out her husband was back on the ground.

„It took a while to get up, so I guess she was asking, „Have they landed yet? "Did they land?" Harry said.

During the visit, Prince Harry also spoke about his family's connection to Canada. "I love Canada. My wife lived here for seven years. Most people thought she was Canadian. Canada has a very special place in my heart," he said.

Meghan Markle spent years in Toronto while filming the series "Suits," in which the actress plays Rachel Zane.

Prince Harry continues to actively work on preparing for the Invictus Games in Birmingham in 2027. The international sporting event for wounded and sick service members and veterans was founded by him in 2014 and remains one of his main public initiatives.

Shortly before the visit to Canada, Prince Harry was also in New York, where he participated in an event for the Clinton Global Initiative.