In his memoirs „Swan Song: Diana, My Sister“ her brother Earl Charles Spencer made a sensational claim about the sexual orientation of King Charles III, marica.bg writes.

He supported the rumors about his homosexuality in his new memoirs, raising again the issue of a sex scandal from decades ago, which the royal has always denied. His memoirs are quoted by The Daily Beast.

In the book, Spencer recalls a conversation in which his sister told him that she wanted a divorce. He claims that he initially warned her not to make an impulsive decision. However, Diana convinced him of the correctness of his choice, stating: “My husband is in love with his valet“.

In his memoirs, the earl does not name Charles's possible lover, but it was previously believed that this was his long-time assistant Michael Fawcett. This story dates back to 1996, when George Smith, Charles's former valet, claimed that he was once raped by the prince's assistant. The rape itself, he claims, occurred in 1989. Smith also adds that he once witnessed sexual intercourse between Charles and a senior servant.

Charles denied all the allegations. His private secretary, Sir Michael Peet, issued a statement denying the allegations without going into detail and questioning Smith's credibility as a source, saying that he "unfortunately suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder and has a history of alcoholism."

A few days later, it emerged that Peet had asked his spokesman if he believed Charles was gay or bisexual. The spokesman replied that this was "absolutely untrue." Clarence House - Charles' office - publicly stated that the allegation was completely unfounded.

Smith, for his part, claimed that Princess Diana herself had recorded his account. The tape was allegedly kept in a locked chest at Kensington Palace but disappeared after her death. Smith himself died in 2005 and the rumors gradually died down.

Charles Spencer's memoirs “Swan Song: Diana, My Sister“ were published on September 22. In them, Princess Diana's brother spoke openly and in detail about her life for the first time. According to the author, he was inspired to write the book by the approaching 30th anniversary of her death.