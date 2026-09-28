Naomi Watts at 58: From Mulholland Drive to the Top of Hollywood

Naomi Watts turns 58 today, September 28. The British-Australian actress celebrates her birthday at a particularly strong professional time – just days after receiving prestigious awards for her overall contribution to cinema and presenting one of the darkest roles of her career.

Born on September 28, 1968 in Shoreham, Kent, England, Naomi Watts spent part of her childhood in the UK before her family settled in Australia. Her path to Hollywood was far from quick. For years, she auditioned and received small roles, without being able to make her big break.

It was about this difficult period that Watts spoke candidly in September 2026. During the Zurich Film Festival, the actress admitted that for nearly a decade she had gone through numerous rejections, financial difficulties and doubts about whether she would ever succeed in the profession.

Everything changed when she met David Lynch.

The legendary director entrusted her with the dual role of Betty Elms and Diane Selwyn in “Mulholland Drive“ (Mulholland Drive). The film was released in 2001 and turned the previously relatively unknown actress into an international star. A quarter of a century later, Watts continues to define her meeting with Lynch as the turning point in her life. "This movie gave me the most incredible role," she said this year, recalling the man who changed her career.

After “Mulholland Drive“ the offers were not long in coming. In 2002, Watts starred in the horror “The Ring“ - a role she initially didn't even want to accept. However, the film became a huge success and finally established her in Hollywood.

Next came “21 Grams“ by Alejandro González Iñárritu, which brought her her first “Oscar“ nomination for Best Actress. Over the years, Watts has worked with directors such as Peter Jackson, David Cronenberg, Clint Eastwood, Michael Haneke and Noah Baumbach.

Among her most popular roles remains that of Anne Darrow in Peter Jackson's massive „King Kong“ from 2005.

Her second Oscar nomination came thanks to „The Impossible“ - the drama about the devastating tsunami in the Indian Ocean in 2004. In the film, Watts partnered with the then almost unknown Tom Holland.

The curious thing is that in 2026 the two found themselves part of the same production again. Watts voices the artificial intelligence E.V. in „Spider-Man: Brand New Day“, where Holland reprises his role as Peter Parker. The actress joked on social media about the unusual development of their on-screen relationship – from his mother in „The Impossible“ to his artificial intelligence.

Birthday after two major awards

The 58th birthday comes right after a series of recognitions for Naomi Watts.

On September 19, 2026, the actress was awarded the prestigious „Donostia“ award at the San Sebastian International Film Festival – an award that honors her entire career.

Just a week later, on September 26, Watts also received the Golden Eye Award at the Zurich Film Festival. There, she presented her new film “The Housewife“ and participated in a special meeting dedicated to her professional journey.

И именно „The Housewife“ показва една доста различна Наоми Уотс.

Действието се развива през 60-те години на миналия век, а актрисата играе жена с привидно безупречен живот, зад който се крие ужасяващо минало от времето на Втората световна война. Самата Уотс признава, че ролята я е изплашила заради тежестта на персонажа и определя настоящия етап от кариерата си шеговито като своята „ера на злодеите“.

In 2026, she also starred in „Closing Night“ with Sarah Paulson, where the two play estranged sisters reunited for the premiere of a Broadway play.

Another big challenge is ahead. Naomi Watts will play the legendary British ballerina Margot Fontaine in the film „Margot & Rudi“, dedicated to the famous creative partnership between Fontaine and Rudolf Nureyev. The role also has personal meaning for the actress - before turning to cinema, she herself was involved in dancing and defines dance as her „first love“.

At 58, Naomi Watts already has more than three decades behind her in front of the camera, two „Oscar“nominations and roles ranging from David Lynch's psychological labyrinths to large-scale Hollywood productions.

And her success story remains unusual for Hollywood. Watts did not become a global star at 20. Her big break came after years of rejection and uncertainty when she was over 30. A quarter century after “Mulholland Drive“ she not only remains among the sought-after actresses of her generation, but continues to choose roles that take her far from the safe territory of Hollywood stardom.