Recipe of the day: Brazilian-style pork chops

Ingredients needed:

pork breast with skin - 1 kg;

salt - 1 1/2 tsp;

pepper - 1/2 tsp;

garlic - 3 cloves;

lime juice - 2 tbsp;

lime - 2 pieces;

baking soda - 1/4 tsp;

water - 700 ml;

oil or lard - 500 ml;

beer - 400 ml, for serving desire.

Method of preparation:

The pork breasts are washed quickly with cold water and dried very well. They are cut into large cubes, about 3-4 cm, so that each piece has meat, fat and skin. This is important for truly juicy pork chops with crispy Brazilian skin.

In a bowl, mix the salt, black pepper, crushed garlic, lime juice and bicarbonate of soda. The meat is well coated in this mixture and left for 20 minutes. The baking soda is a little, but it helps the surface become drier and crispier when frying, without changing the taste.

The prepared pieces are placed in a saucepan, covered with water and boiled over moderate heat for about 20 minutes. The goal is not to boil the meat, but to soften it slightly and for some of the fat to begin to separate. Then drain it very well and leave it on kitchen paper for 10 minutes. The drier the surface, the more relaxed and even it will fry.

In a deep frying pan or casserole, heat the oil or lard over moderately high heat. The pieces are placed in portions, without overfilling the pan. Fry for 12-15 minutes, turning carefully, until they become golden and begin to firm up on the outside. Remove them to a wire rack or paper and let them rest for 10 minutes.

Finally, heat the oil a little more and return the chips for a second short fry for 3-5 minutes. This step makes the skin distinctly crispy, while the inside remains juicy. The finished pork chips should be golden brown, with a slightly crackling surface and an appetizing aroma.

Serve them immediately, sprinkled with another pinch of salt, if necessary, and with lime slices on the side. In Brazil, this type of chips are often served as an appetizer with a cold beer, writes gotvach.bg.