Madonna returns to MTV Video Music Awards after 23 years

Madonna made a grand return to the MTV Video Music Awards stage, opening the 2026 ceremony with a large-scale performance and star guests, Reuters writes.

The 68-year-old singer appeared at the VMAs for her first musical performance at the ceremony since 2003. She was joined on stage by Sabrina Carpenter and Charli xcx.

The show began with Madonna on the piano, while Sabrina Carpenter accompanied. Later, the stage was transformed into a club-like decor, and Charli xcx joined the spectacle. Among the special appearances were actresses Debbie Mazar and Julia Garner.

The return also had a strong symbolic charge. Madonna is among the artists who shaped the history of MTV – back in 1984, her performance of “Like a Virgin“ at the first VMAs ceremony became one of the most recognizable moments in the history of music television.

This year, the singer not only returned to the stage, but also became the most awarded performer of the evening with seven statuettes. Among them is the “Artist of the Year“ award.

Madonna is experiencing a strong creative period after the release of her 15th studio album “Confessions II“ in July. The project is her first new studio album in seven years and reunites her with producer Stuart Price.