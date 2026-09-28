Anelia: I was never in the crowd

Anelia made a personal assessment of her career and talked about the path that turned her into one of the popular names on the Bulgarian pop-folk scene.

In an interview for the show “120 minutes“ on bTV on September 27, the singer returned to the years before her big breakthrough and to the musical education that preceded her popularity.

Before the song “Look me in the eye“ to become one of her most recognizable hits, Anelia's life includes folklore, music lessons and even a children's record, recalls btvnovinite.bg.

„I have never been in the crowd“ is one of the messages with which the singer describes her attitude towards music and her own professional path.

Anelia is among the performers who have maintained a presence on the Bulgarian music scene for more than two decades. Her big breakthrough came in the early 2000s, and in the following years the singer built a catalog of hits and her own characteristic style.

The new interview also shows another side of the performer - a musician whose beginnings are connected to traditional Bulgarian music long before her appearance on the pop-folk scene.