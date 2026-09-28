Gigi Hadid shared rare photos of her daughter Kai on the occasion of her sixth birthday. The child's face is not visible in the photos. In one, the model hugs her daughter, and in the other, Kai kneads dough.

“My mirror, my muse, the love that fills my heart with happiness“, Gigi Hadid wrote in her congratulation. She described her daughter as curious, creative, loving and brave.

“The one who understands frog language, builds a bike, climbs trees, digs in the ground for worms, makes her own outfits, loves to read and perform, loves sweets and animals“, the model added.

Daughter of Gigi and Zayn Malik

Kai was born in September 2020. She is the daughter of Gigi Hadid and singer Zayn Malik, a former member of the band One Direction. The couple split about a year after the child was born.

The split followed accusations by Gigi Hadid's mother, Yolanda Hadid, that Zayn Malik had been violent.

Gigi Hadid, who in addition to modeling and developing her own business, is currently in a relationship with actor Bradley Cooper.