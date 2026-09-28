Archaeologists have discovered a 4,000-year-old tomb with a “portal to the afterlife” in Egypt

Archaeologists have discovered a tomb in the Egyptian necropolis of Saqqara, about 4,000 years old, belonging to a high-ranking official from the time of the Old Kingdom. Among the most interesting finds is the so-called false door, which the ancient Egyptians perceived as a symbolic passage between the world of the living and the afterlife.

The discovery was made in the area of the Bubasteion necropolis in Saqqara, one of the richest archaeological complexes in Egypt.

Hieroglyphic inscriptions identify the owner of the tomb as Sahnetio-Btah. Among his titles is “keeper of the king's secrets“, which indicates his high position in the state administration and his closeness to the pharaoh.

According to experts, the title probably does not refer to the custody of treasures or religious secrets. Rather, the position was associated with access to confidential royal documents and decisions. Sakhnetio-Ptah was also the royal chamberlain, a priest of the goddess Maat, and supervisor of the royal library.

Three sealed coffins and funerary treasures found in major Saqqara discovery

The Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities has announced the discovery of the Old Kingdom tomb of "Sekhentiu-Ptah" in the Bubasteion necropolis at Saqqara. pic.twitter.com/SEHOc0AE4k — Sinuhe the Egyptian (@tonyfuo) August 30, 2026

„Door“ between the living and the dead

In the tomb, archaeologists have discovered the remains of a funerary chapel and a false door. Such architectural elements have important significance in ancient Egyptian funerary beliefs. They symbolically allowed the spirit of the deceased to pass between the afterlife and the tomb, where relatives left food and other gifts.

Also discovered were a table and a plate for offerings, as well as a basin for ritual purification. Some of the objects are preserved in their original locations, which gives archaeologists valuable information about burial practices during the Old Kingdom.

A system of connected burial shafts was also discovered around the tomb with numerous human remains and large quantities of colorfully decorated cardboard used in mummification.

The team found more than 100 ushebti figurines. The ancient Egyptians placed these small statuettes in tombs, believing that they would serve the deceased and perform work for them in the afterlife.

Among the most impressive finds are three stone sarcophagi, found sealed and intact in their original locations. A wooden statue of a falcon, ceramic vessels, and other funerary objects were also found.

Preliminary studies indicate that parts of the complex were looted in ancient times. However, a significant portion of the artifacts are well preserved.

Saqqara is located south of Cairo and is among the most significant archaeological sites in Egypt. There stands the Step Pyramid of Pharaoh Djoser, built about 4,700 years ago and considered the earliest monumental pyramid complex in the country.

In recent years, excavations at Saqqara have uncovered sealed sarcophagi, burial shafts, mummification workshops, animal necropolises, and thousands of artifacts. The new finds indicate that the vast necropolis was used repeatedly throughout various periods of ancient Egyptian history.