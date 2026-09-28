Last news in Fakti
Новини
Curious »
"Grandfather and granddaughter": Brad Pitt mocked for photos with Ines de Ramon in Madrid

"Grandfather and granddaughter": Brad Pitt mocked for photos with Ines de Ramon in Madrid

The actor and his partner were photographed holding hands. The footage sparked scathing comments on the Internet.

Sep 28, 2026 20:14 63

"Grandfather and granddaughter": Brad Pitt mocked for photos with Ines de Ramon in Madrid - 1
Milen Ganev Milen Ganev Chief editor at Fakti.bg

Brad Pitt was photographed in Madrid with his partner Ines de Ramon, as the two left a building holding hands. The footage was taken on September 27 and was published along with comments from readers of the “Daily Mail“.

The actor was dressed in a gray T-shirt, black pants, yellow sneakers, glasses and a baseball cap. De Ramon wore a white T-shirt, jeans and glasses.

Some users have questioned the sincerity of the relationship between the two and commented on their age difference. Among the mocking reactions is the phrase: “Grandfather and granddaughter day“. Another user wrote that if Pitt was a “short, fat, balding 62-year-old guy with a regular job“, their relationship probably wouldn“t be the same.

Pitt and de Ramon also appeared at a film festival

On September 24, Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon visited a film festival in Spain. The two attended the premiere of the actor“s new film “The Heart of the Beast“.

For the evening event, de Ramon chose a green lace dress, with her hair tied in a high bun. Pitt has also previously been the subject of comments about his appearance in Spain, after being called a “schoolboy“ for appearing in a baseball cap and T-shirt.

Sources: Daily Mail