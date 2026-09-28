"Grandfather and granddaughter": Brad Pitt mocked for photos with Ines de Ramon in Madrid

Brad Pitt was photographed in Madrid with his partner Ines de Ramon, as the two left a building holding hands. The footage was taken on September 27 and was published along with comments from readers of the “Daily Mail“.

The actor was dressed in a gray T-shirt, black pants, yellow sneakers, glasses and a baseball cap. De Ramon wore a white T-shirt, jeans and glasses.

Some users have questioned the sincerity of the relationship between the two and commented on their age difference. Among the mocking reactions is the phrase: “Grandfather and granddaughter day“. Another user wrote that if Pitt was a “short, fat, balding 62-year-old guy with a regular job“, their relationship probably wouldn“t be the same.

Pitt and de Ramon also appeared at a film festival

On September 24, Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon visited a film festival in Spain. The two attended the premiere of the actor“s new film “The Heart of the Beast“.

For the evening event, de Ramon chose a green lace dress, with her hair tied in a high bun. Pitt has also previously been the subject of comments about his appearance in Spain, after being called a “schoolboy“ for appearing in a baseball cap and T-shirt.

Sources: Daily Mail