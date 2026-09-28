Distracted Surgeons: The Strangest Objects Stitched into the Human Body After Surgery

Forgetting foreign objects in patients after surgery remains one of the biggest nightmares in modern medicine. Although healthcare systems around the world classify these cases as “never events”, the dark statistics show a startling reality. Studies in the PubMed database and scientific meta-analyses confirm that between 8,000 and 24,000 patients globally wake up with unwanted “souvenirs” in their bodies each year. Medical errors often remain hidden for decades, causing absurd and dangerous situations.

The “Gossypiboma“ Phenomenon: The Cotton Tumor

The most commonly forgotten object in human anatomy is not a sharp scalpel, but a medical gauze or tampon. In medicine, this absurdity has an official name - gossypiboma (from the Latin gossypium - cotton, and the suffix -oma - tumor). According to data from the health portal PMC (PubMed Central), gauze makes up nearly 80% of all cases of retained objects. A blood-soaked tampon easily merges with the surrounding tissues during severe bleeding and emergency surgeries. Even stranger, the human body can encapsulate cotton, forming a false tumor that doctors often mistake for cancer during follow-up examinations.

Top 4 Most Incredible Objects Found in Patients

Medical archives on sites like ScienceDirect and NCBI describe cases that sound like a script for a black comedy series:

Surgical scissors and forceps (coherers) : Metal instruments over 15 centimeters long have been found in the abdomens of patients who have complained of mysterious pain when bending over for years.

: Metal instruments over 15 centimeters long have been found in the abdomens of patients who have complained of mysterious pain when bending over for years. Forgotten scalpel blade: A publication in the medical journal Cureus describes the case of a 60-year-old woman in whom a rusty surgical knife blade remained inside her for 12 years after hysterectomy.

A publication in the medical journal Cureus describes the case of a 60-year-old woman in whom a rusty surgical knife blade remained inside her for 12 years after hysterectomy. Metal guides and catheters: During routine cardiac or vascular procedures, flexible metal threads up to 30-40 cm long are sometimes released into the circulatory system and migrate to other organs.

During routine cardiac or vascular procedures, flexible metal threads up to 30-40 cm long are sometimes released into the circulatory system and migrate to other organs. Operating drapes: In the most striking cases, absent-minded teams have sewn together entire cotton drapes for drying, which literally “eat” the walls of the intestines and cause complete intestinal obstruction.

Why does this happen? Risk factors

Contrary to expectations, the problem is rarely due to the personal negligence of a single doctor, but is the result of a systemic breakdown in communication within the operating room. According to expert analyses by AORN (Association of Operating Room Nurses), risky situations include:

Emergency Operations (Emergencies): The risk of a forgotten object increases up to 9 times in sudden, life-saving interventions with massive bleeding.

The risk of a forgotten object increases up to 9 times in sudden, life-saving interventions with massive bleeding. Abrupt changes in the procedure: When a change of plan or a transition from minimally invasive to open technology is necessary during the operation.

When a change of plan or a transition from minimally invasive to open technology is necessary during the operation. Change of staff in the middle of the work: If the nurses on duty change, the counting of gauze and instruments can easily be confused.

If the nurses on duty change, the counting of gauze and instruments can easily be confused. High body mass index (BMI): In patients with overweight and deep abdominal cavities, visualization is very difficult.

Real case law: The case of the sutured 15-centimeter scissors

One of the most iconic and absurd cases in world forensic and medical practice is that of the German Dieter Meltz. After a routine operation for prostate cancer, he spent five years with severe, indescribable pain. Doctors constantly assured him that these were “normal complications after the intervention“.

The truth only came to light after a routine X-ray. It showed that a 15-centimeter surgical scissors was sewn into his body. Before the discovery, the metal instrument had literally pierced part of his internal organs, causing constant infections. Meltz files a major lawsuit against the hospital, which becomes a precedent for patients' rights in Europe.

Legal protection: What compensation is awarded in medical malpractice cases?

Forgetting a foreign body is legally defined as an absolute medical error, in which the team's fault is practically indisputable. Such cases are prosecuted under the Law on Obligations and Contracts (for tort) or under the specialized medical legislation of the respective country.

Patients are entitled to two types of compensation:

Property damages: Covers all costs for the second (revision) operation to remove the object, medications, rehabilitation, as well as lost wages due to incapacity for work.

Covers all costs for the second (revision) operation to remove the object, medications, rehabilitation, as well as lost wages due to incapacity for work. Non-pecuniary damages: Financial compensation for the physical pain, mental suffering, fear and stress suffered from the object remaining in the body.

In Bulgaria, the amounts awarded for non-pecuniary damages in similar cases vary from 15,000 to over 75,000 euros, depending on the severity of the injuries. In the US and Western Europe, these amounts regularly exceed hundreds of thousands of euros, especially if there is evidence of an attempt to deliberately conceal the error by the hospital.

Patient Guide: How to Protect Yourself Before and After Surgery

Although the responsibility lies entirely with the medical team, you as a patient can take steps to minimize the risk:

Before the operation (During informed consent):

Ask the surgeon specifically: "What safety protocols do you use for counting instruments and gauze?"

Find out if the hospital has a modern barcode system or RFID tags for automatic detection of consumables.

After the operation (During recovery in home):