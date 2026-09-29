Lilyana Angelova: I turned down campaigns worth thousands of euros

Lilyana Angelova said she has turned down advertising campaigns worth thousands of euros when she doesn't like a product or doesn't use it. The beauty influencer and businesswoman cited smoking as an example of an area in which she wouldn't stand behind an advertising message.

„I realize what responsibility I have and how much people trust me. "I have turned down campaigns worth thousands of euros because I don't like a certain product," Angelova told FOCUS.

Natural beauty is becoming increasingly sought after

According to her, natural facial shapes are more modern and more and more women are giving up on drastically altering their appearance.

“There are people like me who value natural beauty and natural beauty care methods“, she commented. Angelova added that maintenance should preserve individual features, not change the face.

She is among the nominees for “Woman of the Year“ by Grazia magazine.

Angelova presented her new protein

The businesswoman also talked about her new product. According to her, it was created for people who do not have time to eat a full meal during the day, but want to take in nutrients with a quick drink.

Angelova said that she has insulin resistance and therefore cannot afford sharp spikes in blood sugar. She presented the product as a protein intended not only for athletes, but for anyone looking for a more convenient option for nutrition.

According to her, the formula contains whey isolate, collagen, creatine and magnesium. She also claims that the product does not contain casein, lactose, gluten, thickeners and gums. The claimed properties and effects of the product are presented by Angelova herself.

Influencers have a responsibility to the audience

Angelova commented that influencers must be accurate and open when advertising products. According to her, they should explain when they are used and for whom they are intended.

She pointed to social networks such as Instagram, Facebook and TikTok as an environment in which children begin to build consumer habits from an early age. According to her, this can have a positive effect if young people come across correct influencers.

“Influencers should be correct towards their followers and say when exactly the products they advertise are used“, said Angelova.

Source: FOCUS