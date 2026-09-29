Jerry Lee Lewis: the piano that set rock and roll on fire

When Jerry Lee Lewis sits down at the piano, the instrument ceases to be just an accompaniment. He pushes it, kicks it, plays with his elbows and turns every performance into a spectacle. Thus was born one of the most recognizable images of early rock and roll.

Lewis was born on September 29, 1935 in Ferriday, Louisiana, into a poor farming family. His father mortgaged the farm to buy the boy a piano. Jerry Lee began playing as a child, and at the age of 14 he already gave his first public performance.

Music is everywhere in the family. His cousins were future country singer Mickey Gillie and evangelist Jimmy Swaggart. As a young man, Lewis snuck with them to Haney's Big House, a black club where he heard Muddy Waters, Ray Charles, and B.B. King perform. He later recalled the place as: “It was like walking into heaven.“

The Road to Sun Records

His style was shaped by a blend of gospel, blues, boogie-woogie, and country. In 1955, Lewis moved to Nashville, but failed to get a contract. A year later, he went to Memphis to try his luck at Sun Records.

Sam Phillips was not in the studio when Lewis arrived, but sound engineer Jack Clement heard him perform "Wildwood Flower" and realized that he was dealing with an unusual pianist. Soon, Lewis began recording not only his own songs, but also working as a session musician for Carl Perkins and other artists at the company.

In 1956, he also participated in one of the most famous improvised musical meetings of the 20th century. Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Carl Perkins and Jerry Lee Lewis gathered at the Sun Records studio. The recordings from this session were later called the Million Dollar Quartet.

„Big Balls of Fire!“ and the price of fame

The songs “Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On“, “Great Balls of Fire“ and “Breathless“ made Lewis an international star. His stage demeanor was so energetic that the nickname “The Killer“ became part of his image.

His rise was interrupted by the scandal surrounding his marriage to his cousin's 13-year-old daughter. The news caused a strong reaction in the United States and Britain, radio stations stopped broadcasting his songs, and his rock and roll career sharply lost momentum.

Lewis gradually turned to country music. Between 1968 and 1981, he recorded 34 songs that reached the Top 20 on the country charts. Among them are “Another Place Another Time“, “She Even Woke Me Up to Say Goodbye“ and “Middle Age Crazy“.

The Legacy of Jerry Lee Lewis

In 1986, Lewis was among the first inductees into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. In 2005, he received the “Grammy“ Lifetime Achievement Award, and two of his most famous songs are inducted into the “Grammy“ Hall of Fame — “Great Balls of Fire“ in 1998 and “Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On“ in 1999.

In 1989, his story was made into a movie in the film “Big Balls of Fire!“, in which Dennis Quaid played the musician. In 2022, shortly before his death, Lewis was also inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

The musician who died on October 28, 2022 in Mississippi remains a controversial figure — a man with a turbulent personal life and a huge musical instinct. But when his fingers land on the keys, the line between rock 'n' roll, country and gospel disappears. All that remains is the sound of the piano, which seems to explode at any moment.