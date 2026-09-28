Emily Ratajkowski drew attention with a red dress without a bra

Emily Ratajkowski drew attention with her choice of clothing for the MTV VMAs in Los Angeles. The model and actress appeared at the closed event in a tight red dress with cut-out elements on the sides, under which she did not wear a bra. Part of her breasts remained visible.

Ratajkowski completed her look with makeup with dark shadows and nude lip gloss. Photos of her appearance were shared on Instagram, Gazeta.Ru reported.

Another bold look

This is not the model's first such choice in September. On September 13, she appeared in a white translucent top, again without a bra. Then she combined it with milky pants and high-heeled sandals, and her hair was tucked under the collar.

A little earlier, Ratajkowski became the face of the new issue of EE72 magazine. For the photo shoot, she posed in a multi-layered minidress with a checkered print from the Vivienne Westwood collection from 1993. The image was complemented by a feather beret and a leather bag.

In this photo shoot, the model has curled hair, black eyeliner and purple eyeshadow. Her appearance at the MTV VMAs continues the series of looks, in which the emphasis is on cut-outs and translucent details in clothing.