11-year-old Mihaela from Popovo won "Sing or Lie", Miro described her as a "young great performer"

Eleven-year-old Mihaela Dimitrova from Popovo won the charity episode of the music show “Sing or Lie“. She went on stage with the nickname “The Dancer“, and in the finale she sang the song “If There Is No Tomorrow Today“ with Miro. The duet brought the two of them victory and applause from the audience.

Miro praised the girl as a “young great performer“ after hearing her performance. Michaela described the meeting with the singer as a dream come true.

The victory came in a charity episode

“Miro is my favorite singer! There are moments that don't just happen. They shake you, change you, leave you with a light“, Michaela told “Bulgaria Dnes“.

The special edition was broadcast on September 20 and was dedicated to the causes of UNICEF. It featured eight children and eight popular Bulgarian performers, including DesiSlava, Toni Dimitrova, Galena, Mihaela Marinova, Miro, Orlin Pavlov, Fiki and Veselin Marinov. The stars' task was to identify which of the children can actually sing and which rely on acting skills to fool them.

NOVA and UNICEF raised nearly 100,000 euros to support children. The funds are intended for the organization's programs in Bulgaria and around the world related to education, healthcare, protection and development opportunities.

Mihaela has been singing since she was 5

Mihaela was born and raised in Popovo. She has been studying singing since she was 5 and travels to Targovishte every week, where she works with her vocal teacher Desi Stankova at the school “New Voices“. She participates in competitions with children from her school and wins prizes.

In addition to music, Michaela is involved in cinema and ballet, and is also a sixth-grade student. After the victory, she said that she dreams of one day recording an original song with Miro.

“Whatever I say about Miro, it will be little. Words are not enough for the respect, support and the fact that he accepted me as an equal“, said Michaela.

Sources: NOVA