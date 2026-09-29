Beste Sabri at 31: From the reporting field to motherhood

When Beste Sabri talks about journalism, there is both curiosity and personal responsibility in her words. The Shumen-born television presenter turns 31, and the last year brought the biggest change outside of her professional path – in May 2026, she became the mother of her daughter Azalea.

A few months later, bTV showed Sabri in a different light – not in the news studio, but on a walk in the park with her little daughter. In early September, Azalea turned three months old, and her parents have already introduced her to the sea. Thus, the personal news of the birth became the journalist's first more visible public appearance as a mother.

From Shumen to the TV airwaves

Beste Sabri graduated from the “Nikola Yonkov Vaptsarov“ Language High School in Shumen. She then went to Scotland, where she studied journalism, and later earned a master's degree in “International Relations“ at the University of Aberdeen.

Her professional path began at Radio Shumen. In Scotland, she also worked for the regional newspaper “Evening Express“ in Aberdeen. In December 2020, she joined the bTV Novinite team, where she gradually established herself with reports on social and human topics.

In 2021, she received the recognition “Reporter of the Year“ for her work on topics related to the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on people's lives. In February 2023, she was part of the bTV team covering the earthquake in Turkey.

Host of „This Saturday and Sunday“

On May 27, 2023, Beste Sabri became the host of bTV News. Since September of the same year, she has been at the helm of the weekend show „This Saturday and Sunday“ together with Mityo Marinov.

Before moving to the leading role, Sabri worked as a reporter for a long time. It is reporting that remains an important part of her professional profile. In an interview with bTV, she says that journalism gives her the opportunity to meet people and tell personal stories that sometimes have a direct impact on someone's life.

„I sincerely wish for only one thing – love!“, she says for her birthday in 2024. Two years later, this wish has a new dimension - there is a child in her family, and Azalea is the most current page in the television journalist's personal history.

Sources: bTV