Brendan Fraser returns to the set of The Mummy

Rick O’Connell’s hat is back on the set. Brendan Fraser has returned to one of his most famous roles for the fourth film in the “Mummy” series, having been spotted filming in London. The actor hasn’t played the fearless adventurer in 18 years, since the last part of the original trilogy.

His return comes alongside that of Rachel Weisz, who is reprising her role as Evelyn O'Connell. The first footage from the set showed Weisz in a costume similar to the character's look from the first two films. According to the American publication ComicBook.com, Fraser has already been filmed in London as Rick, and later footage from the set with Weisz also appeared.

Fraser and Weisz are back in the spotlight

The new production will reunite the on-screen couple who led 1999's “The Mummy“ and “The Mummy Returns” since 2001. In the third film, “The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor“, the role of Evelyn was played by Maria Bello, while Fraser remained in the image of Rick.

The two are joined by John Hannah as Jonathan Carnahan. The new film is directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillette, known as the tandem of Radio Silence, and the script was written by David Coggeshall. Universal Pictures is producing and distributing the production.

“We're going to get the band back together“

Fraser confirmed his return back in the spring when he spoke about his preparations for the new action film. “We're going to get the band back together. It's the only way,“ the actor said on Jimmy Fallon's television show. He added that he wants to give the audience what fans have been waiting for more than two decades.

„The Mummy 4“ will be Fraser's first action film in years. In 2023, he won an „Oscar“ for the leading male role for the drama „Kit“, and then starred in films such as „Killers of the Colored Moon“ and „The Rent Family“. Of his preparation for the new role, the actor said: „I'm doing everything I can to get this 57-year-old body in shape.“

The film began filming in September 2026. Plot details are being kept under wraps, but the first footage suggests that the production will bring back the characters and visual spirit of the early films. The premiere is scheduled for October 15, 2027.

Source: Variety