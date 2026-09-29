Marble Pumpkin Cake with Chocolate Waves

The pumpkin puree gives this marble pumpkin cake juiciness, color and natural sweetness, and the combination of cinnamon, nutmeg and dark chocolate turns it into a fragrant autumn dessert. The recipe is for 10 servings and requires a total of about 80 minutes.

Pumpkin Cake Ingredients

300 g pumpkin puree

260 g flour

180 g sugar

3 eggs

120 ml oil

40 ml fresh milk

10 g baking powder

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon nutmeg

1 pinch salt

35 g cocoa

50 g dark chocolate

2 tablespoons fresh milk for the chocolate mixture

10 g butter and 1 tablespoon flour for the mold

Method of preparation:

Preheat the oven to 175 degrees. Grease an oblong cake mold with butter and sprinkle with flour. If the pumpkin puree is less thick, leave it in a strainer for about 10 minutes to drain the excess liquid.

Beat the eggs with the sugar for 3-4 minutes until the mixture is light. Add the oil, pumpkin puree, vanilla and 40 ml fresh milk. In a separate bowl, mix the flour, baking powder, soda, cinnamon, nutmeg and salt. Sift the dry ingredients into the pumpkin mixture and stir with a spatula just until the flour is incorporated.

Melt the dark chocolate in a water bath or in short intervals in a microwave. Mix the cocoa with the two tablespoons of fresh milk until it forms a thick paste and mix with the chocolate. Separate half of the pumpkin batter and add the chocolate mixture to it.

In the prepared pan, alternate spoonfuls of the light and chocolate batter. For the marble effect, run a wooden skewer or the handle of a spoon through the mixture with a few smooth movements. Do not stir too much so that the two colors remain clearly distinguishable.

Bake the cake for 50-60 minutes. Check for doneness with a wooden skewer in the center. It should come out dry or with a few moist crumbs. If the surface darkens more quickly, the pan can be loosely covered with baking paper during the last 10-15 minutes.

Cooling and storage

After baking, leave the cake in the pan for 15 minutes, then transfer it to a wire rack. It is best to cut it completely cool, when the chocolate waves are more clearly visible. It is suitable for serving with coffee, tea or warm milk.

The marble pumpkin cake can be stored for up to 3 days in a tightly closed box at room temperature. For longer storage, it can be cut into pieces, wrapped and frozen for up to 2 months. Thaw slowly at room temperature.

Sources: Gotvach.bg