Magdalena Tomova hinted at a new love with a mysterious man

Several photos with an unexpected main character have sparked curiosity about Magdalena Tomova's personal life. The finalist of the third season of “The Bachelor“ published footage from her last days, among which are snapshots with a man whose face is deliberately hidden.

In the photos, Tomova is embraced by the stranger, and the footage shows his dark hair and physique. In another part of the publication, his muscular hand is visible while stroking the Varna woman's small dog.

Tomova has not named the man and has not officially announced that she is in a relationship. That is why the publication remains a hint for now, not a confirmation of a new partner. On Instagram, Maggi presented the footage as a sign that she has a reason to smile again.

След раздялата с Калоян Кънчев

Последната публично известна връзка на Магдалена Томова беше с Калоян Кънчев, познат от първия сезон на „Ергенът: Любов в рая“. Двамата се появиха заедно по време на протестите в края на 2025 г., а впоследствие показаха отношенията си и в социалните мрежи.

Their relationship lasted about six months. There is a 12-year age difference between Tomova and Kanchev, with Magdalena being older. The reason for the breakup has not been publicly confirmed. The HotArena publication mentioned unconfirmed rumors that Kanchev had moved on with another woman, but this is not an established fact.

As early as December 2025, Kanchev himself commented on the public speculation surrounding his relationship with Tomova and stated that the two knew each other. Subsequently, their relationship was shown more openly, but later publications already reported its end.

Her story in „The Bachelor“

Before her relationship with Kanchev, Magdalena Tomova sought love in the third season of „The Bachelor“. She reached the finals with Nadezhda and caught the attention of Alek Mladenov, but he did not choose either of the two finalists. Mladenov announced his decision in a video message.

Now Tomova's new publication puts her personal life in focus again, but the identity of the man next to her remains unknown.

Source: HotArena