Zahara Jolie has officially dropped the "Pitt" from her name. On September 28, a Los Angeles County Superior Court judge approved her request and ruled that she will now be called Zahara Marley Jolie instead of Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt. There were no objections to the case.

The court document states: “In the absence of objections, the request for a name change is granted.“ It was later noted that the decree was signed and registered. The decision was made after a hearing at the Stanley Mosk Courthouse in Los Angeles, Page Six reported, citing court documents.

Zahara is 21 years old and is the daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. She began the process of changing her name in 2026 after for a while using only the last name Jolie in public. At her graduation from Spelman College in May, she was introduced as Zahara Marley Jolie. She graduated from the school with a bachelor's degree in psychology.

Third child to drop the last name “Pitt“

Zahara is the third of the former Hollywood couple's six children to officially take the step. Shiloh Jolie was the first, having legally changed her name in 2024. On September 14, 2026, a judge also approved the request of Maddox, who is now officially called Maddox Chivan Jolie.

Zahara's request was published in the Los Angeles Daily Journal on June 16, 23 and 30, as well as on July 7. This procedure precedes the court's decision to change the name. Information about the initial request and the scheduled hearing was reported by People, which cited court documents.

Other children of Jolie and Pitt have also publicly used only the last name Jolie, but this does not necessarily mean that the change has been officially approved by the court. Currently, the confirmed legal changes are those of Shiloh, Maddox and Zahara.

Sources: People