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Nigerian Dancer Dances for 7 Days in World Record Attempt

Nigerian Dancer Dances for 7 Days in World Record Attempt

33-year-old Benjamin Daniel, known as Ben Dancer, is aiming to dance for 168 hours in Lagos. His goal is 41 hours over the current record

Sep 29, 2026 10:55 60

Nigerian Dancer Dances for 7 Days in World Record Attempt - 1
Venelina Marinova Venelina Marinova Author at Fakti.bg

Nigerian dancer Benjamin Daniel, known as Ben Dancer, is attempting to dance non-stop for seven days. The 33-year-old performer began the dance marathon on Tuesday, September 22, at the Freedom Park in Lagos.

His goal is to reach 168 hours of dancing and set a new world record for the longest individual dance marathon. That would be 41 hours over the current record of 127 hours.