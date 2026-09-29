Nigerian Dancer Dances for 7 Days in World Record Attempt

Nigerian dancer Benjamin Daniel, known as Ben Dancer, is attempting to dance non-stop for seven days. The 33-year-old performer began the dance marathon on Tuesday, September 22, at the Freedom Park in Lagos.
His goal is to reach 168 hours of dancing and set a new world record for the longest individual dance marathon. That would be 41 hours over the current record of 127 hours.
Nigerian attempts to break world record by dancing non-stop for seven days - Crowds have gathered in Lagos to watch Ben Dancer, who says he will carry on dancing until Tuesday morning. Via @BBC:https://t.co/ViEtYheOwC— 🌊💙 Viking Resistance 💙🌊 (@BlueCrewViking) September 28, 2026