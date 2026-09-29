Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse became parents for the first time

Hungarian model Barbara Palvin and American actor Dylan Sprouse became parents to their first child. The couple announced the news with a joint post on Instagram, revealing that the baby was born on Labor Day in the United States.

“This year we took Labor Day literally“, Barbara Palvin joked in the post, accompanied by an angel emoji. (ed. note. Labor is used in English for both labor and childbirth).

In the photo, the 32-year-old model and the 34-year-old actor are wearing Los Angeles Dodgers baseball team jerseys and watching a game on TV. Dylan Sprouse holds his newborn in his arms, and the baby is also wearing a Dodgers jersey.

The couple did not reveal the gender or name of the child in the post.

Barbara Palvin's pregnancy was confirmed in May. At the time, the model and her husband shared a shot from an ultrasound scan, in which the baby's hand appears to be making the characteristic rock 'n' roll gesture.

Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse were married on July 15, 2023 in the model's homeland of Hungary. The couple has been together since 2018.

Recently, the actor, known from “The Suite Life of Zack & Cody“, spoke on the podcast “Not Skinny But Not Fat“ about the unusual beginning of their relationship. The two met at a party, where Palvin tried to beat him to the red carpet. “I said to her, “I don't care how beautiful you are, you're not going to cut me off“. She turned around, looked at my red-and-white striped shirt and said, “What, are you a hot dog vendor?“, Dylan Sprouse recalls, describing their meeting as a scene from a romantic comedy.

The news of the first child comes after a difficult health period for Barbara Palvin. In 2025, the model revealed that she had undergone surgery for endometriosis. According to her, for years she suffered from severe menstrual pain, fatigue, heavy and irregular bleeding and sleepless nights, but for a long time she considered the symptoms to be a normal part of the cycle.

“The surgery helped me a lot and I am grateful that I had it. Early diagnosis and treatment are very important to prevent long-term complications“, Barbara Palvin shared at the time.

Now the model and actor Dylan Sprouse are starting a new stage of their family life as parents of their first child.