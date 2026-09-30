Martin Elvisa hinted that Ashkar from "The Bachelor: Love in Paradise" is gay

Martin Nikolov – Elvisa made an ironic comment about Ashkar and his relationship with Pamela in “The Bachelor: Love in Paradise“. In a video dedicated to the reality format, he suggested that a man could appear on the show to get closer to Ashkar.

“Most likely there is a man coming for Ashkar“, Elvisa said. Immediately afterwards, he corrected himself and clarified that he meant a woman. His statement was presented as a joking speculation, not as confirmed information about the participant's sexual orientation.

Коментарът е част от обзор на сезона, в който Мартин Елвиса разглежда три теми. Първо той се спря на отношенията между Габи и Радо, а след това коментира Станислава и поведението ѝ в предаването.

Критика към отношенията между Ашкар и Памела

По думите на Елвиса Ашкар няма намерения към Памела, въпреки че двамата се целуват и прекарват време заедно. Той разказа, че Памела е заявила пред Ашкар, че ще си тръгне с него, но участникът ѝ е отговорил да остане.

Martin Nikolov described Ashkar's behavior as inadequate and accused him of giving Pamela false hopes. The assessments are part of his personal commentary on what was shown in the reality format.

The publication does not indicate Ashkar's reaction to the assumption made, nor does it confirm the statement about his personal life. So far, it is only a statement by Martin Elvisa.

Source: Hotnews