"Upsurt" celebrates 30 years with a concert at the National Palace of Culture

„Upsurt“ will celebrate 30 years since its founding with a concert on December 11 in Hall 1 of the National Palace of Culture. The start is announced for 8:00 p.m., and Itso Hazarta and Bat Ventsi will take the stage.

The program includes some of the band's most recognizable songs - – „Wait a minute“, „I want your body“, „3 in 1“ and „Second strainer“. The anniversary concert will follow different periods in the band's history and will bring together in one place the music with which „Upsurt” has established itself among the leading names in Bulgarian hip-hop.

It is unclear whether other founders will return

„Upsurt“ was founded in 1996. Among the founders are Itso Hazarta, Bat Ventsi, Buch, whose real name is Krasimir Gerov, and Shlevi Dolniya – Itso Panchev. So far, there is no confirmation whether Buch and Shlevi Dolniya will join the anniversary event at the National Palace of Culture.

The decision for the concert was made after talks between Itso Hazarta and Bat Ventsi. „After a lot of thought and talks with Ventsi, we decided to get together and present what we have created“, says Itso Hazarta. The ballet “Nova“, DJ Cass and Maria Dragneva are also mentioned in the preparation of the show.

The anniversary concert will be the duo's first major solo gathering in Hall 1 of the National Palace of Culture, dedicated to three decades since the beginning of “Upsurt“. Tickets for the event are available in the ticket network, and a separate seat is required for all visitors.

Source: Art Portal