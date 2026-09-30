Alexandra Bogdanska became a copy of Nikoleta Lozanova

Alexandra Bogdanska appeared at a fashion event, dressed entirely in black, and her photos caused comparisons with Nikoleta Lozanova. Some of the model's followers said they momentarily confused her with the popular playmate and television personality.

“I like Nikoleta and it's a compliment to me, but such comparisons are not OK, because she might not like it“, Bogdanska wrote in response to a comment under one of her latest photos. She took the comparison positively, but noted that it could affect Lozanova herself.

Followers argued about the change in her look

One of Bogdanska's fans wrote that she used to like her because of her natural look and beauty, but now she notices a resemblance to Nikoleta Lozanova. In her comment, she added that in her opinion Alexandra is still more beautiful and expressed hope that the model will not change her appearance anymore.

Another woman objected to Bogdanska's reaction and said that public figures should not make remarks about the opinions of the people who follow them. She emphasized that the audience's assessment is part of publicity.

Alexandra Bogdanska replied that she did not understand the reason for the sharp tone. “You obviously needed to attack someone, because there was nothing offensive in my comment, I simply expressed an opinion“, she wrote.

The comparisons between the two famous people appeared against the backdrop of the discussion of the changes in Bogdanska's vision. She also became popular as the ex-wife of Daniel Petkanov, and today she is developing a public presence as a model and influencer.

Source: Hotnews