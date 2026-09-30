American rapper and music producer Sean "Diddy" Combs may be released from federal prison several months earlier than originally planned. According to the current data from the US Federal Bureau of Prisons, his release date is January 21, 2028.

Sean Combs was originally supposed to remain behind bars until May 8, 2028. However, the date was adjusted several times after he began serving his 50-month sentence.

“We never know exactly how and why the Federal Bureau of Prisons calculates and publishes these dates“, commented the music producer's spokesman Judah Engelmeier.

Sean Combs was sentenced to four years and two months in prison after a jury found him guilty on two counts related to transporting persons between US states for the purpose of prostitution.

The music producer was acquitted on the more serious charges of racketeering and trafficking for the purpose of sexual exploitation.

During the widely reported In a federal trial, his former partner, singer Cassie Ventura, gave detailed testimony about their relationship and said she was subjected to years of physical and psychological abuse.

After the effective sentence is completed, Sean Combs must be supervised for another five years.

Judge Arun Subramanian said in sentencing that the long prison sentence was necessary as a deterrent. He also sharply criticized the music producer's behavior towards Cassie Ventura.

The original date of May 2028 was later moved to June, and then adjusted again. Some of the changes are related to the implementation of the US FIRST STEP Act, which allows federal prisoners who meet certain conditions to accumulate credits for participation in programs and activities to reduce the risk of recidivism.

Allegations also appeared in the US media that Sean Combs had violated prison rules, including by making an unauthorized phone call and possessing alcohol. His representatives categorically denied the alcohol allegations.

“The rumors that Mr. Combs was caught with alcohol are completely false“, his team said.

A representative for the Bad Boy Records founder added that Sean Combs is focused on sobriety, self-discipline and returning to his family.

With the current schedule, January 21, 2028 is the earliest announced date on which Sean “Diddy” Combs could end his time in federal prison, which could be changed again depending on the calculations and rules of the Federal Bureau of Prisons.