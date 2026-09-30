Climbing champion Maria broke her hand in an elimination battle in "Games of the Will"

An emergency situation marked last night's episode of “Games of the Will“, marked by eliminations. Maria suffered a serious injury during one of the obstacles in the arena, after landing from the so-called “cradle of death“ she broke her wrist.

Immediately after the fall, she shouted: “I broke my wrist“. Host Pavel Nikolov immediately came to her aid, and after seeing the condition of her hand, he called the medical team.

A little later, Maria was taken by ambulance to a hospital in Varna, where she was given an X-ray. During the show, the host emphasized several times that participants are instructed in advance about the risks of each obstacle and how to overcome it safely.

The incident is particularly serious, considering Maria's impressive sports biography. She is a four-time Bulgarian champion in sport climbing, vice-European champion and fourth in the world. She has been climbing for more than 30 years, and in the discipline “Speed“ has a personal record of 12.03 seconds on a 15-meter wall, writes Show Blitz.

Over the years, Maria has also practiced athletics, karate, sports and Latin dances, volleyball, swimming and skiing. It is her excellent physical fitness that leads her to the world of cinema, where she works as a professional stuntman.

„I've done all kinds of stunts – I've jumped out of a car, I've swum through mud, I've crossed in front of a fast-moving bus, I've walked into crocodiles, I've been drowned, I've been shot... I've always known how to get out unscathed, because I have the necessary training“, says Maria.

However, the hardest test in her life comes not on a set, but on the road. While traveling to the sea, another car entered her lane and a serious head-on collision ensued.

„When I woke up, it was dark and quiet. The entire dashboard of my car had entered my knees and both my caps were shattered. It turned out that the culprits had been driving under the influence of drugs and had fled. The doctors told me that I would remain confined to a wheelchair,“ she recalls.

Two years, three serious operations and prolonged rehabilitation followed. Only a year after the last operation, Maria managed to get back on her feet and gradually regain her physical shape.

Despite what she had experienced, she decided to accept a new challenge and enter the „Games of the Will“. Her loved ones do not hide their concern, but Maria is adamant that her place is in the arena. It was in the extreme show, however, that fate dealt her another heavy blow - she had to end her participation prematurely due to a broken wrist.

The development of the situation led to another elimination - after a clash with Elitsa, Chris from the Canary Islands lost the battle and had to leave the competition.