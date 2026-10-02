When she was 19 years old and just starting her career in television, Desi Banova heard a remark from Margarita Mikhneva that shocked her at the time: „You know, it doesn't matter what you study. What matters is who you marry“.

Today, the journalist looks at the words differently. „I was very shocked then, but now I understand that maybe she was really right“, Desi Banova-Plevneliev admits in an interview quoted by HotArena.

She specifies that it's not about the profession or position of the husband, but about the qualities of the person next to you. “It is more important what kind of partner, what kind of soul and heart you have next to you. Your peace of mind and your development as a professional depend on this“, says Banova-Plevneliev.

Desi Banova on her relationship with Rosen Plevneliev

The journalist describes her husband Rosen Plevneliev as a person with whom she feels calm. According to her, this allows her to be more supportive in their relationship.

“Rosen is in the male energy, I am in the female energy. I feel extremely calm next to him... When I am calm, I can give him this support, give him wings, which every man needs.“

Banova-Plevneliev defines their relationship as mutual and complementary. She says that as a child of divorced parents, she always dreamed of a stable family.

Rosen Plevneliev and Desi Banova got married on June 17, 2018. In October of the same year, their son Yoan was born. The two also take care of their children from previous marriages.

“I am very grateful that despite all his travels and tasks, Rosen always finds time for all his children“, she says. According to her, he approaches each of them differently.

Television and the need for personal time

Desi Banova continues to work at Nova Television, where she prepares an author's column. However, her commitments limit the time for family trips and personal activities.

She admits that lately she has had difficulty finding time even for preventive checkups. “I need time for myself. I like to do yoga, walk in nature, dance with friends“, the journalist shares.

Banova-Plevnelieva has even considered ending her television work. However, according to her, the break is unlikely to last long, because she will start to miss the profession.

Source: HotArena.net