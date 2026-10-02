Raina congratulated herself on her 27th birthday, and she turned 45.

Raina caused lively reactions on social networks after congratulating herself on her 27th birthday. The singer posted a photo from Hong Kong and wrote: “I add a year of beauty! Happy 27th birthday to me!“

Raina Terziyska was born on September 30, 1981 in Sandanski. So on her birthday she turned 45, and the difference between her real age and the 27 years she herself stated is 18 years.

The humorous reactions were not long in coming

The publication quickly attracted comments. Ventsislav Yanakiev wrote: “I looked at the calendar to see if it was April 1!“ Mimoza MP also reacted briefly: “27th?“

Denis Koychev chose a different approach and congratulated the singer on her 54th birthday: “I wish you 5 more times as much and may everything you wish come true“.

Among the numerous greetings, Raina replied to Slavi from Omurtag. He wished her to be “always in creative and tourist condition“, and the singer replied: “I am in both conditions“.

Raina has not given any additional public explanation as to whether the mention of her age as 27 was just a joke. However, the publication fits into the long-standing practice of famous singers to tease the topic of their age.

Sources: HotArena.net