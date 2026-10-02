BNT presenter Tsveta Stratieva – Flora is hospitalized, temporarily leaving the screen

Tsveta Stratieva, known to the audience as Flora, is temporarily leaving the television screen due to a health problem. The presenter of the Bulgarian National Television published a photo from a hospital room in “Pirogov“, which shows an intravenous system and a bandage on one of her eyes.

Stratieva did not specify a specific diagnosis, but explained that it is a medical problem “of a nervous nature“. She stated that she would be taking an indefinite break from her public engagements and would not appear on BNT.

“I will be absent from the screen for some time due to a medical problem of a nervous nature“, Flora wrote.

In her message, she added that the doctors at “Pirogov“ are taking good care of her and are optimistic. According to her, the available indicators indicate a relatively mild course, which suggests a more favorable recovery dynamics.

Flora does not reveal medical details

Stratieva explained that she deliberately avoided specifics about her condition so as not to provoke speculation and unwanted comparisons with other cases. She maintained her characteristic ironic tone and joked about the interest in her absence, and among the permissible comments she also mentioned the question of when there would be a new video on YouTube.

It has not yet been announced when the presenter will be discharged or when she will return to the air. The specific reason for the blindfold has not been announced.

From YouTube to the air of BNT

Tsveta Stratieva initially gained popularity with authorial videos on YouTube dedicated to public, political and social topics. In 2022, she joined the team of “The Day Begins“, where she began hosting the column “Something More with Flora“.

The column is oriented towards a youth audience and examines current topics through the prism of social networks and online culture. BNT also presents Stratieva as a host of its digital formats, including the podcast “Important with Flora“.

Sources: Plovdiv24, BNT