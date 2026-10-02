Hayden Panettiere was the subject of a welfare check a week before her death

A week before her death, Hayden Panettiere was the subject of a welfare check at her West Hollywood home. A report was filed around 10 p.m. on August 9 after a woman at the address was not answering her phone, Us magazine reported, citing a report from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office.

The document is heavily redacted and does not name the actress. However, a source familiar with the case confirmed to Us that the check was for Panettiere. “She had become unreachable to many people around her and was anxious“, the source quoted by the media said.

The report states that the woman at the address had been sick all day and was not feeling well. According to the publication, Brian Hickerson answered the door for the officers. The police record does not indicate any follow-up action on the report.

Death in South Carolina

On August 16, Panettiere was found unconscious in a rental apartment in Greenville, South Carolina. Police and emergency services were called to a woman in cardiac arrest. Medics performed extensive CPR, but the actress was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities initially reported that there were no signs of trauma and that there was no evidence of violent death. The Greenville County Medical Examiner later determined the cause of death to be the toxic effects of fentanyl, 4-ANPP, alprazolam, methocarbamol and quetiapine, and the death to be accidental.

The Greenville Police Department's investigation remains active. Authorities are also investigating the origin of the substances that led to the 36-year-old actress's death. There is currently no evidence that Panettiere was the victim of a crime.

The actress's final days

Panettiere became famous as a child, and her greatest popularity came with the roles of Claire Bennet in “Heroes“ and Juliette Barnes in “Nashville“. She has spoken publicly about her struggles with addiction and mental health over the years.

A check on her home a week before her death does not in itself prove what happened in her final days. The police report does not name Panettiere, and the connection between the report and the actress was confirmed by a source to Us. Authorities have confirmed that her death in South Carolina was caused by an accidental overdose of several substances, including fentanyl.

Source: Us Magazine