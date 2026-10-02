Gloria with an emotional message to Simona Zagorova on her 30th birthday (PHOTOS)

Gloria congratulated her daughter Simona Zagorova on her 30th birthday with a series of photos from the family archive. In the photos, the singer showed Simona as a baby and a child, as well as moments with both her parents - Gloria and Iliya Zagorov.

„Be healthy and only forward and upward! You have wonderful moments with music ahead!“, Gloria wrote in her message to the birthday girl. She described her daughter as an independent, beautiful and successful young woman and added that she will always be close to her.

Юбилеят дойде с нова песен

Симона Загорова отбеляза юбилея си и с музикален проект заедно с баща си Илия Загоров. Двамата представиха нова версия на песента „Кръчмарю, дай“, чийто автор е Илия Загоров.

Песента е поднесена като специален подарък към публиката по повод рождения ден на Симона. В новия запис участват още аранжиментът на Димитър Петров, мастерингът на Ленко Драганов и китарите на Георги Петров. Официалният видеоклип е заснет в Стокхолм.

So Simona's 30th birthday brought together in one moment the three important lines in her life - family, music and motherhood. She is the daughter of Gloria and Iliya Zagorov and the mother of a girl named Galina.

Sources: Radio Vesselina, Ladyzone