Recipe of the day: Light French pie with plums and cottage cheese cream

Required products:

For the butter dough:

flour - 220 g

cold butter - 120 g

powdered sugar - 50 g

egg - 1 pc.

salt - 1 pinch

cold water - 1 tbsp. if needed

butter for the mold - 10 g

For the cottage cheese cream:

fine cottage cheese - 500 g

sour cream - 150 g

eggs - 3 pcs.

sugar - 120 g

vanilla sugar - 10 g

corn starch - 35 g

grated lemon zest - 1 tsp.

For the plums:

plums - 500 g

brown sugar - 2 tbsp.

cinnamon - 1/2 tsp.

Method of preparation:

The flour is mixed with the powdered sugar and salt, then the cold butter in cubes is added to them. The mixture is rubbed with fingers until fine butter crumbs. The egg gathers the dough into a ball, without prolonged kneading. After 30 minutes in the refrigerator, the dough is rolled out and placed in a form with a falling bottom with a diameter of 22-24 centimeters.

The bottom is pierced with a fork and covered with baking paper and weights or dry beans. The base is baked at 180 degrees for 12 minutes, after which the paper and weights are removed. The baking continues for another 5 minutes.

For the cream, use 500 g of fine cottage cheese, 150 g of sour cream, three eggs, 120 g of sugar, 10 g of vanilla sugar, 35 g of cornstarch and one teaspoon of grated lemon zest. If the cottage cheese is grainy, puree it or rub it through a strainer.

The products are mixed until a thick and smooth cream is formed, without beating for too long. This limits the entry of excess air, which can affect the structure during baking.

About 500 g of plums are washed, dried and pitted. Cut them into large slices or quarters and season with two tablespoons of brown sugar and half a teaspoon of cinnamon. The crust can be left on.

The cream is poured onto the pre-baked base, and the plums are arranged on top. Some of the fruit is pressed lightly into the cream. The pie is baked at 170 degrees for 45-50 minutes. The edges should be firm and golden, while the middle trembles slightly when shaken.

The finished dessert is left in the mold for at least 1 hour, then cooled completely. For a better texture, another 2-3 hours in the refrigerator are recommended. The pie is cut with a sharp knife and can be served chilled or at room temperature. Covered, it can be stored in the refrigerator for up to 3 days.

Source: Gotvach.bg