Krasimir Rankov at 75: From ship captain to beloved actor

Before becoming Anton Stavrev from "The Glass House", Krasimir Rankov was a man of the sea. Born on October 2, 1951 in Balchik, the actor turns 75, and his biography begins with a naval uniform, sports and two years as a captain of a training ship.

„My return to Balchik was quite natural. For a while, for about 50 years, the theater sucked me in, but I never broke my connection with my hometown and the sea“, Rankov told BNT in July 2025.

From the training ship to the stage

Rankov served in the navy, trained in rowing, canoeing and swimming, and later took command of a training ship at the Maritime Club in Balchik. He himself said that for a while he was also a cook on a ship, after the crew was left without a person for the kitchen.

His path to acting did not start according to plan. After his naval service, he applied to VITIZ and was accepted the first time. He graduated in acting in the class of Prof. Nadezhda Seikova, and later received an education in directing. He works in theaters in Vratsa, Sliven, Pazardzhik and Varna, and a significant part of his professional career passes through the Satirical Theater “Aleko Konstantinov“.

In addition to the stage, Rankov also teaches at the National Academy of Theater and Film Arts. He was also the director of the Dramatic Puppet Theater in Dobrich. His directing work includes performances such as “Lie Detector“, “Duel“ and “Now or Never“, staged together with his brother Vesselin Rankov.

Anton Stavrev made him recognizable to millions

Among his film roles is the inspector in the film “Yesterday“, and the television audience also remembers him from “Danube Bridge“. The series “Glass House“, in which he plays the security guard Anton Stavrev, brings him the greatest popularity. The character is distinguished by his colorful language and his own proverbs, some of which Rankov suggested to the screenwriters.

He also participated in the film “Lily the Fish“, as well as in other Bulgarian and foreign productions. On the theater stage, one of his memorable partnerships is with Stefka Yanorova in “Now or Never“, where the two play a married couple. The play also features Vesselin Rankov and Yaroslava Pavlova.

The Sea Remains His Permanent Address

In August 2026, Rankov again spoke publicly about his life, theater and family. In the interview, he says that he feels best in Balchik, where he grows tomatoes, cucumbers, apples and grapes in his own garden.

Thus, at 75 years old, Krasimir Rankov remains connected to two scenes — one is the theater, and the other is the sea near Balchik. One gives him roles, and the other — direction.

Sources: BNT, Standart, bTV