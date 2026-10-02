Marta Vachkova is enjoying the greatest love of her life - being a grandmother (VIDEO)

Marta Vachkova is enjoying one of the happiest moments in her life. The actress recently became a grandmother and does not hide that the appearance of her first grandchild has unlocked a feeling in her that even she herself did not expect to be so strong.

“I was not prepared for this love, that it would fall on me, that I have where else to draw from, to give so much more love to this child“, Vachkova shared excitedly in “Na kafe“.

She also remembered the moment she received the happy news. While waiting for the birth, Marta and her family decided to symbolically eat something sweet.

„We ate sweet cakes so that she would have something sweet too. I picked up, she shouted: „Come on, grandma, happy grandchild! Come see him.“ Great, great, great happiness“, the actress said.

At the same time, Marta Vachkova decided to step back from the acting profession and simply enjoy the peace and happiness of being a grandmother.

„In recent years, I have gone back, away from the spotlight. I somehow enjoy this peace“, she admitted.

Marta also guested on the show in addition to her participation as an advisor in „Sing or Lie“. One of the reasons she accepted the invitation was the actor Dundee.

„I will see Dundee for the first time today. And he was the magnet for me to be here on this show today. He is gorgeous“, said the actress.

During the conversation, she also shared her theory about the relationship between talent and character.

„A talented actor, if he is also a good person, doubles and triples his talent. Likewise - you can be very talented, but if you are a bad person, you rob yourself of your talent“, the actress is categorical.

Vachkova also admitted that over the years she has more often been mistaken in her judgment of people than someone has deliberately lied to her. “Usually it's not someone who lies to me, I lie to someone myself“, she notes.

It turns out that even as a child, Marta did not have the ability to lie. She allowed herself small tricks for homework or running away from class, but she claims that she never hid serious things from her parents.

A curious and not so well-known part of her life is her relationship with photography. After she was not accepted into VITIZ the first time, Marta began to study photography.

Her friends, including Gogo Lozanov, have repeatedly urged her to collect her shots in an exhibition. However, Vachkova refuses.

“I don't want to join this line of artists who can do everything and do different things“, she explained.

Today, however, her most important role has nothing to do with the stage or the cameras. Marta Vachkova is simply enjoying the first moments of her first grandchild's life.