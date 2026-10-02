Rapper Rick Ross Arrested for Domestic Violence, Choking Girlfriend

American rapperhas been arrested in Miami Beach, Florida, on charges related to alleged domestic violence. The 50-year-old musician, whose legal name is William Leonard Roberts II, has been charged with felony assault by strangulation and misdemeanor assault.

Rick Ross voluntarily turned himself in to the Miami Beach Police Department on October 1 and was later taken into custody. The charges stem from an alleged incident on August 28 at his home on Star Island. The report was filed on September 29.

According to police documents, the woman stated that at the time she and Rick Ross had been in a relationship for about a year and were living together. According to her, the dispute began after the rapper became angry over an Instagram photo in which she was tagged.

The woman told investigators that the musician hit her and then restricted her breathing by grabbing and twisting the collar of her clothing. Police documents also contain allegations that she was pushed against a wall and punched in the face. The woman provided investigators with an affidavit and photos of her alleged injuries. These allegations are pending trial and do not currently constitute facts established by a court.

Rick Ross's lawyers categorically deny the allegations.

“Mr. Roberts is being unfairly accused by an ex-girlfriend whose true motives are unclear“, said defense attorney Steve Sadow. The lawyer emphasized that the report was filed about a month after the alleged incident and urged the public not to jump to conclusions. Rick Ross has pleaded not guilty.

At his first court appearance, Judge Mindy Glazer set a bond of $5,000. The musician was released later that day. The court banned him from having any direct or indirect contact with the alleged victim and ordered him to surrender any firearms he possesses. The next hearing in the case is scheduled for October 22.

After his release, Rick Ross told reporters that he was “completely innocent” and described the charges as fabricated.

Rick Ross has been one of the most recognizable names in American hip-hop over the past two decades. He rose to prominence in 2006 with the hit “Hustlin’“ and the debut album “Port of Miami“, and in 2008 founded the record label Maybach Music Group, which has worked with artists such as Meek Mill and Wale. The rapper has nine nominations for the “Grammy“ awards, and in July 2026 released the album “Set In Stone“.

The investigation and trial are ongoing, and at this stage the charges do not mean that guilt has been established.