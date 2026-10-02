Medi became famous in Greece (VIDEO)

Medi attracted attention in Greece after performing a popular Greek song on "The Voice of Bulgaria". The singer, who is a mentor on the show, sang "Poso Mou Leipei" by Sotis Volanis in Greek, and his performance was quickly shared on social networks.

The reactions in Greece were positive. Users praised Medi's pronunciation and vocal performance, and some fans called for him to perform in the country. Some have even invited the singer to personally visit them and sing for them.

„You can become a Greek star, you can go anywhere“, said Dara, who was also impressed by the performance.

Medi supported participant Sofia

Before singing the Greek song, Medi pressed the „I want you“ button for participant Sofia. She performed with the song „Ela Pou... Fovame“ and chose him as her mentor, although Maria Ilieva also approached her.

„Of course, I chose him as my mentor, although Maria Ilieva also approached my singing. I like them both, but Greek music is close to my heart“, said Sofia.

She is 29 years old, was born in Serres and has lived in Bulgaria for almost ten years. She came to our country to study at the Music Academy in Plovdiv, and today she defines the city as her second home.

Invitation for joint participation

Sofia has also participated in the Bulgarian National Radio folk music orchestra with conductor Dimitar Hristov. She plays string instruments and sings, and two years ago she successfully performed in the concert project “Rhythm of the Balkans“.

The video featuring Sofia and Medi has sparked interest among Greek users, who have called on the two to visit Greece together. "Why not, someday for sure," said Medi.

Source: Hotnews