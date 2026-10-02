Dara won the "Woman of the Year" award and sent an important message (PHOTO)

DARA received the special award in the “Music“ category at the “Woman of the Year 2026“ awards of GRAZIA magazine, but she used the moment not only for personal reflection. The singer drew attention to violence against women and to the victims, whose stories often remain invisible.

The ceremony was held within the framework of the 21st edition of “Woman of the Year“, which honors representatives of various spheres of public and cultural life. This year, the award in the “Music“ category is special, with the organizers linking it to DARA's achievements in 2026.

Accepting the award, singer Darina Yotova dedicated part of her words to women who go through violence, fear and difficult battles away from the public eye.

“I accept it with immense gratitude, but also with a deep awareness of the many women around the world whose battles often remain invisible“, the singer later wrote.

DARA paid attention to both women who have found the strength to leave an abusive relationship and those who have not yet been able to seek help. According to the singer, they need not only sympathy, but real support, protection and justice.

“No one should live in fear in their own home. "No woman should pay with her life," DARA said in its statement.

The message comes against the backdrop of an ongoing serious problem with domestic violence in Bulgaria. According to official data from the Ministry of Interior, in 2025, 2,945 crimes committed in the context of domestic violence were registered in the country, which represents an increase of 11.8% compared to 2,635 cases in 2024.

Bulgarian legislation defines domestic violence as not only physical assaults, but also sexual, psychological and economic violence, as well as forced restriction of privacy, freedom and rights. People who are or have been in an intimate relationship with the perpetrator can also seek legal protection.

Victims can request judicial protection, and in case of immediate danger, the Ministry of Interior recommends moving away from the perpetrator, finding a safe place and reporting the incident to 112. The court can impose measures, including removing the perpetrator from the common home and prohibiting approach and contact.

With the statement of “Woman of year“ DARA placed a social theme at the center of one of the most significant moments in her professional year. Instead of just talking about her successes, the singer focused on women who need their voices heard.

The end of her message was short: „Not one more.“