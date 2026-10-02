Ines de Ramon turned heads at Paris Fashion Week after attending Chloé's show alone. Brad Pitt's girlfriend took a front row seat at the presentation of the spring-summer 2027 collection on October 1.

De Ramon chose a blue translucent dress by the French fashion house, taken from the autumn-winter 2026 collection. The model has open shoulders, long sleeves and a loose skirt decorated with several rows of ruffles. The transparent ruffles give the silhouette an airiness, and the rich blue color makes the look stand out among the guests of the show. This is her first front row appearance during Paris Fashion Week, Hola noted.

Роклята беше съчетана с черни ботуши

Вместо сандали или обувки на ток де Рамон допълни роклята с черни ботуши в каубойски стил. Към тях добави малка бяла чанта с цветни флорални мотиви, метални златисти детайли и верига. Косата ѝ беше пусната и прибрана зад ушите, а гримът остана в естествени тонове.

Вог Испания определи визията като бохо стил с настроение от 70-те години. Според изданието де Рамон постепенно превръща Chloé в една от основните марки в публичния си гардероб. Тя вече носеше модели на бранда по време на турнира US Open, където беше заедно с Брад Пит.

The appearance comes after their joint appearances in Spain

Just days earlier, de Ramon and Pitt attended the San Sebastian Film Festival together. There, she supported the actor at the presentation of the film “The Heart of the Beast”, wearing a green lace dress. The two also appeared at the world premiere of the production in Tennessee in September.

Pitt usually avoids details about his personal life. In an interview with USA Today, quoted by Yahoo, he said of his clothing: “If I have style, it's a lack of style“. The actor added that he prefers simplicity and pays attention to the details of the workmanship, rather than following trends.

In Paris, de Ramon appeared without it this time, but her choice once again drew attention to her relationship with Chloé and to her increasingly frequent presence at international fashion and cultural events.

Sources: Hola