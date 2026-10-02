The cause of death of Fiona Lowe, the 13-year-old daughter of American actor and director Chad Lowe, has been confirmed by the medical examiner. According to the published report, the teenager died as a result of suicide in hospital.

Chad Lowe's family announced the tragedy on September 29 with a brief statement, describing Fiona as a bright and creative girl who loved to dance.

“Our hearts are broken by the loss of our beloved Fiona. She was a loving young girl, bright, creative and loved to dance“, her relatives said.

The family added that Fiona was extremely close to her sisters and parents.

“She was the light of our lives. "Her loss is devastating to our entire family and we ask for prayers and privacy at this time," the statement said.

Fiona is the middle of three daughters of „Pretty Little Liars“ actor Chad Lowe and his wife, producer Kim Painter. The couple are also parents to Mabel, 17, and Nixie, 10.

Fiona's school has notified parents of the death of an unnamed student. Students and staff are being offered emotional support. A source told Page Six described Fiona as a well-liked student with many friends.

Her grandfather, Charles „Chuck“ Lowe also paid tribute to his granddaughter with a short message on social media: “Rest in peace, dear Fiona.“

Chad Lowe, who in addition to his long career as an actor and television director, has often shared his pride in his three daughters. For Fiona's birthday in November, he posted a photo of her with the words: “Keep dancing through life.“

In the announcement of Fiona's death, the Lowe family directed people going through a mental health crisis to specialized help.