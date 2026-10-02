Megan Fox Becomes Face of Erectile Dysfunction Drug (VIDEO)

American actress Megan Fox has become the face of an advertising campaign for erectile dysfunction treatment, saying she wants to help eliminate the stigma surrounding men's sexual health.

The 40-year-old star of “Jennifer's Body“ is participating in a campaign for the American health company Ro. In the commercials, Megan Fox poses in a tight red jumpsuit, and the message is aimed at the pressure that men feel regarding their sexual performance.

“I don't think there's a more appropriate person to be involved in this“, Megan Fox commented to People.

The actress drew a parallel between societal expectations for women and those that men face.

“Women live with all these standards that we're expected to meet, whether it's weight, appearance, youth or perfectly smooth skin,“, Megan Fox said.

According to her,in men, sexuality and ideas of masculinity are often strongly linked to self-esteem and personal identity. That's why the actress believes that the conversation about erectile dysfunction should be more open.

“We need to remove the stigma and taboo and inform people, especially men, that erectile dysfunction is actually quite common“, she said.

The new campaign comes at a time when Megan Fox has been relatively infrequent on the big screen. Her last major film role was in the 2024 sci-fi thriller “Subservience“, in which the actress played an artificial intelligence android.

Megan Fox then joined as a voice actor in “Five Nights at Freddy's 2“.