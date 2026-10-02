How to Reheat Leftover Grilled Chicken Without It Getting Dry

Leftover grilled chicken often gets dry not because it's been sitting out overnight, but because it's been reheated too long and at a high temperature. The most reliable approach is to divide the meat into portions, add a little liquid, and cover the dish to retain moisture.

The safest way is in the oven

Take the chicken out of the refrigerator and separate only the amount you'll eat. Cut up the larger pieces or separate the meat from the bones, then arrange it in a small baking dish. Add two to three tablespoons of water, chicken stock, or leftover sauce. The liquid should not cover the meat, but only create moisture on the bottom.

Cover the pan tightly with aluminum foil or use a lid and place it in an oven preheated to about 300-310 degrees. For thin cuts of meat, this usually takes 10-15 minutes, and for thicker cuts, a little longer. The goal is to warm the chicken, not recook it.

The U.S. Food Safety and Inspection Service recommends reheating leftovers covered, as this preserves moisture and distributes the heat more evenly. The internal temperature should reach 165 degrees Fahrenheit, measured in the thickest part of the piece.

How to Keep the Skin Crispy

A covered pan makes the meat juicier, but it also makes the skin softer. If it is important, remove the foil for the last two or three minutes and turn on the top heat or increase the temperature briefly. Do not leave the chicken uncovered for long, as the surface will dry out before the inside warms up.

Quick microwave option

The chopped chicken is placed in a suitable container with a teaspoon of water or broth and covered with a steam-permeable lid or with suitable foil. Heat on medium power in 30-45 second intervals, turning or stirring between them. According to the US Food and Drug Administration, covering and turning food helps to heat it more evenly in a microwave oven.

When meat is already dry

Dry chicken is difficult to restore to its freshly baked state, but it can be saved if it is torn up and mixed with sauce, tomatoes, yogurt, broth or a little olive oil. This makes it suitable for sandwiches, tortillas, salad, rice or soup. In this case, briefly reheating in sauce is a better choice than reheating in dry air.

Safety starts when you remove food. Chicken should be refrigerated within two hours of serving, and in hot weather - within one hour. Cooked meat will keep for three to four days in the refrigerator at a temperature of up to 4 degrees. If it has been sitting at room temperature for a longer period of time, you should not rely on its smell or appearance - it is safer to throw it away.

Sources: Bon Appetit