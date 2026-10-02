Dramatically Slimmed Adriana Lima Worries the Web with Her Appearance (VIDEO)

Brazilian supermodel Adriana Lima drew attention with her visibly changed figure during Paris Fashion Week, just a few weeks before her scheduled appearance in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

Adriana Lima, 45, attended a REVOLVE Magazine event on Tuesday wearing a short leather trench coat dress. Photos of her appearance quickly sparked numerous comments on social media about how much weight she had lost.

Some users drew attention to the supermodel's significantly slimmer legs and more pronounced facial features. There have also been speculations that she has resorted to the popular weight loss injections.

i’m sorry but WHAT happened to adriana lima’s legs??? pic.twitter.com/7IkwbupLtD — fairy ਨ্ (@knddall) October 1, 2026

Other users defended the Brazilian model and called the comments about her body and health unfounded.

Adriana Lima turns heads in an edgy leather mini look at Revolve party during Paris Fashion Week in Paris 29.09.2026 X29#AdrianaLima https://t.co/EZGdZKcuXF pic.twitter.com/oHA3IBe6j6 — HQCelebCorner (@Pawe66862800) September 30, 2026

Interest in the appearance of former Victoria's Secret Angel Adriana Lima intensified back in 2023, when she appeared at the premiere of “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2“. Then some users on social networks suggested that the model may have undergone cosmetic procedures.

Adriana Lima herself responded to the speculation with a publication in which she explained her appearance with fatigue and the busy daily life as a mother.

„This is the face of a tired mother of a teenage girl, two pre-pubescent children, an active boy, a one-year-old child learning to walk, and three dogs. Thanks for the concern“, the supermodel wrote at the time.

isso aqui é muito chocante, adriana lima é um alien pic.twitter.com/ka8vqHVJp1 — borvior (@borvior) September 23, 2026

In recent months, Adriana Lima has once again increased her presence at major fashion events. She recently appeared at Madrid Fashion Week, where she attracted attention with a black dress and an athletic figure.